Monday, 23 April 2018

Bonnets and bunny ears at care home celebration

RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home wore hats decorated with nests of eggs and bunny ears for an Easter bonnet parade.

Visitors and staff at The Mount in School Hill also dressed up for the event. The bonnets were made with the help of some of the residents’ grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Singer Hannah Woolford performed for residents during the event on Easter Sunday. Emma Fielder, the home’s general manager, said: “Residents and staff enjoyed the Easter celebrations and really got into the spirit of spring.

“Lots of fun and laughter were the main ingredients and only a small amount of chocolate passed our lips!”

The event raised £35 for Dementia UK, which will be added to the £60 made at a coffee afternoon.

