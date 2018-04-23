Launch of music club for pre-school children

A MUSIC club for small children has been lauched at a garden centre near Wargrave.

Little Crotchets and Quavers takes place at Hatch Sheeplands every Friday and features singing, dancing and music instruments aimed at children up to six.

The club is run by Alex Clarke, of the Berkshire Music Society, who said: “Music is a great leveller as it brings people together. In this case parents meet other parents and children start the process of building lifelong friendships.”

Sheeplands manager Andrea Burlingham, who took her 20-month-old twins Gus and Lucie to a class, said: “It is plain to see that the children have a wonderful time and are starting to learn future life skills while having fun.”

The under-fours class is from 10am to 10.30am the class for four- and five-year-olds is from 10.45am to 11.15am. There is a charge of £5 per child.