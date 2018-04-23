Monday, 23 April 2018

Tribute to stab victim

A MOTHER stabbed to death at her London home had just completed a two-week trial at a Henley hotel.

Samantha Clarke, 38, died in Brixton on Sunday evening, days after celebrating her son Joshua’s 14th birthday.

Mrs Clarke, who lived with her son and husband Paul, recently spent two weeks working as an assistant manager at the Red Lion Hotel in Hart Street.

Owner Sam Gill said: “Our hearts go out to her family and especially her young son. She was a lovely lady.”

Police are questioning a 24-year-old man believed to be Mrs Clarke’s nephew.

