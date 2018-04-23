Web work resumes

WORK to install superfast broadband in Crazies Hill is due to resume this month.

The village agreed a deal with provider Gigaclear in July 2016 but the £3.5million project stalled after the company ran into problems with the groundwork.

Residents currently experience speeds as slow as two megabits per second and Crazies Hill has not been covered by the initial phases of BT’s Superfast Berkshire programme.

Wargrave parish councillor Philip Davies, who lives in the village, said Gigaclear had changed contractors and project managers several times during the project and work to install fibre-optic cables to the outskirts of the village appeared to have stopped.

He said: “Gigaclear do not seem to be really focused on the project. It’s hard not to feel let down and really disappointed at the continuous delays.”

Gigaclear, which is based in Abingdon, is setting up a network in four different areas around Wargrave. It is also covering Cockpole Green, Warren Row and Knowl Hill.

A company spokeswoman said: “We’re pleased to say that the project to connect Crazies Hill to ultrafast, full fibre broadband is due to resume in mid-April. More details will be available on our website in the next couple of weeks.

“We understand how important reliable broadband is to the local community and we appreciate residents’ patience.”