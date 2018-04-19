Thursday, 19 April 2018

School to be co-educational from 2020

RUPERT House School will become fully co-educational from September 2020.

The independent school in Bell Street, Henley, currently only takes boys aged three to seven.

It means both boys and girls will be able to attend the school from aged three to 11.

The school’s governors approved the plans on Tuesday (17).

A spokeswoman for the school said: “Rupert House has an outstanding record of preparing its girls for the senior schools of their choice at age 11 and the school will continue to provide a rounded curriculum that enriches the educational experience of all its girls.

“An increasing number of local senior schools are taking boys from age 11 and Rupert House will now be able to offer the same high quality preparation to boys looking to gain 11+ entry to independent schools like Abingdon, Reading Bluecoat, Pangbourne and Shiplake as well as grammar and local state schools.”

