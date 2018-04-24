Pubs offering ale brewed to mark royal wedding

FOUR Henley pubs are serving a special beer brewed to commemorate the royal wedding.

Prince Harry will tie the knot with American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Angel on the Bridge, the Bull on Bell Street, the Little Angel and the Row Barge are selling a limited edition “Hooray Harry” beer.

The 4.1 per cent ale is brewed by Brakspear's Bell Street brewery and is a marriage of British and American hops.

Head brewer Malcolm Mayo said: "We wanted to mark this special occasion with a beer that offers all the traditional British-ness of a royal wedding, as well as a nod to Ms Markle's American heritage. We think Hooray Harry combines these elements perfectly and, like its royal namesake, has plenty of character. We're all looking forward to raising a glass of it to the happy couple on May 19.

"We're not aware of any other beers named specifically after the royal groom, so we have put aside a firkin for Prince Harry to enjoy on his stag do, or at the wedding itself. And as Windsor is just down the road from Henley, we're happy to drop it off as part of our delivery run."

A number of pubs in surrounding areas are also serving the beer including the Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys, the Bull at Wargrave, the Hare & Hounds in Sonning Common, the New Inn in Kidmore End and the Reformation in Gallowstree Common.

Two of the Henley pubs - the Bull on Bell Street and the Little Angel – have complimentary bottles of fizz on ice for newlyweds who share the royal wedding date.

The pubs are also offering any couple called Meghan and Harry or Henry and Rachel – the royal bride and groom's official first names – getting married on the same day an overnight stay and dinner.

John Thirlway, general manager of The Little Angel said: "The 19th May is a special date not only for Prince Harry and Meghan, but for many other local couples who will also be tying the knot and we want to help them celebrate their future happiness."

"The first five couples to contact us and bring in their marriage certificate to one of the pubs will receive a bottle of fizz. We also hope there is another Meghan and Harry or Henry and Rachel out there to claim the fantastic overnight stay."

The two pubs will also be hosting “Right Royal Toast” parties on May 18, offering Prosecco, British and American themed food specials and live music featuring covers from British and American bands.

Dean Bigley, general manager of The Bull on Bell Street, said: "We hope our delicious hampers, teapot cocktails and commemorative beer will help get people in celebratory mood for the royal wedding. We look forward to customers enjoying these in the lead up to this exciting national celebration and on the day itself when people can watch the wedding here.”

To claim a free bottle of Prosecco, couples getting married on May 19 should email info@brakspear.co.uk with ‘I'm Getting Married on May 19 2018' in the subject line and provide their name, address and phone number.

Couples called Meghan and Harry or Henry and Rachel, who also share the royal wedding date, should also email info@brakspear.co.uk with ‘’We are called Harry & Meghan' in the subject line and provide contact details.

Couples must also produce a marriage certificate when visiting the pub to claim their prize. The overnight stay with three-course dinner prize can be taken at any of Brakspear's managed pubs with rooms. Prizes must be claimed by June 19, 2018.