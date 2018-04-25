Police release images of injuries following nightclub attack

POLICE have released images of the injuries sustained during an attack at a Henley bar.

The 18-year-old man was assaulted in Magoos, in Hart Street, at about 1.30am on June 18 last year.

The victim was out with his friends when he was approached by an unknown man.

The man assaulted him, striking his head down onto a table before leaving the premises.

The victim sustained deep cuts to his face which required hospital treatment and he has been left with a facial scar.

Investigating officer PC Emma Bailey, based at Henley Police Station, said: “This was an unprovoked attack which caused significant injuries to the victim who needed stitches to his right cheek bone.

“These images show the lasting impact of the injury caused as a result of the assault on the young man.

“Thames Valley Police remains committed to identifying and locating the offender. I would like to re-appeal to anyone who was in Magoos Bar on June 18 last year who may have seen the incident to come forward. Please report any details you have to help the victim have a chance of achieving justice and a sense of closure.

“Additionally, if you are the offender who committed this assault, please do the right thing and hand yourself in to a police station.”

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “'I needed an x-ray to check there was no glass still in the wounds before the stitches could be put in. It's scary to see how close the glass was to my eye - just millimetres either way and I could have lost my sight.

“If anyone in Magoos that night saw what happened, or has heard anything about who might have attacked me please tell the police.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference 43170177490, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.