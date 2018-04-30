New charities lottery

A NEW lottery scheme in South Oxfordshire will support a Henley charity.

Riverside Counselling Service in Northfield End has been chosen to be one of the beneficiaries of the SO Charitable Lottery.

The scheme is a weekly online lottery. Tickets cost £1 with 60 per cent of money going to the charities.

Everyone who buys a ticket has a chance to win up to £25,000 in prizes each week.