New charities lottery

Monday, 30 April 2018
A NEW lottery scheme in South Oxfordshire will support a Henley charity.
Riverside Counselling Service in Northfield End has been chosen to be one of the beneficiaries of the SO Charitable Lottery.
The scheme is a weekly online lottery. Tickets cost £1 with 60 per cent of money going to the charities.
Everyone who buys a ticket has a chance to win up to £25,000 in prizes each week.
30 April 2018
