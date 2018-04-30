Monday, 30 April 2018

Fashion week popping back

A POP-UP fashion event will be held in Henley.

Five exhibitors will showcase their goods at the annual fashion week, which will take place at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Market Place from Thursday to Tuesday, May 17 to 22.

They are fashion designer Arzu Kara, of Newtown Road, milliner Liz Felix, of Reading Road, ceramics designer Emma Allington, of Maidenhead, h by Maia skincare, and jeweller Nicky Blystad.

The event will run from 10am to 5pm each day, with refreshments also available for visitors. For more information, visit the Henley Pop Up Shop 2018 Facebook page.

