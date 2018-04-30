Monday, 30 April 2018

Clean-up river day

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help clean a stretch of the River Thames between Sonning and Shiplake.

The third annual event is being organised by Shiplake Outloars and will take place on Sunday, May 6 from 11am to 2pm.

Organiser Guy Fisher said: “A group of us row this stretch of the Thames four to five times each week and we are passionate about trying to do our bit to keep the river clean.”

For more information visit www.shiplake.outloars.
club/river-thames-clean-2018

