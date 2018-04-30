Make someone happy

Monday, 30 April 2018

RESIDENTS of Henley are being encouraged to perform random acts of kindness for each other for Pay It Forward Day today (Friday).

People are asked to do good deeds such as carry someone else’s shopping, sharing an umbrella if it’s raining or walking a dog to celebrate the worldwide movement, which was introduced in Britain eight years ago. The Henley scheme, called “Happy Henley”, has been organised by Suzanne Morley, who lives in Market Place, and Geoff Hocking, managing director of marketing consultancy Breathe Creative, which is based in Station Road.

Mrs Morley, a positive psychology consultant, experienced Pay it Forward in Bermuda where she lived before moving to Henley.

