Speed limit won’t be reduced

THE speed limit on a busy Wargrave road will not be lowered, despite claims that it is dangerous.

Last week, Cyrus Contractor complained that motorists drive too fast along the A321 Wargrave Road into the village, endangering the lives of pedestrians and other motorists.

Mr Contractor, who lives on the road, said he was once struck on the head by the wing mirror of a passing lorry while on foot and has had several near-misses in his car.

The stretch of road outside his house has a 40mph speed limit which changes to 30mph further along towards the village.

Mr Contractor called for the 30mph zone to be extended so that it covers his section too and was backed by Wargrave Parish Council and Wokingham borough councillor John Halsall, who helped reduce the limit on the road from 50mph to 40mph several years ago.

However, the borough council, the highways authority, says it has no plans to lower the speed limit again and is “satisfied” that the current limit is safe.

Matt Gould, the council’s service manager for transport and road safety, said: “Some minor accidents have occurred in the High Street area and as a result we’ve introduced a 30mph speed limit in that area only.

“The rest of Wargrave Road is set at 40mph based on guidance and recommendations from the Department for Transport.

“There are factors we need to consider for rural 40mph roads like the size of the carriageway, pedestrians and cyclists and vulnerable road users.

“We are satisfied that the current speed limits along the A321 are safe but will take note of the resident’s concerns.”

In 2013 a motorcyclist was killed in a crash further along the A321 towards Henley. Michael Jiggens, 41, from Shiplake, died when his Kawasaki Z1000 collided with a Royal Mail van.