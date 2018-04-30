Monday, 30 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

‘Mr RNLI’ honoured for years of service

‘Mr RNLI’ honoured for years of service

A WARGRAVE man has been honoured for serving 25 years as chairman of the village branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Michael Porter, 79, of Station Road, was presented with an excellence in volunteering award by the charity’s operations director George Rawlinson at the branch’s annual meeting on April 6.

He joined the RNLI more than 35 years ago and was awarded a gold badge — the highest award for land-based volunteers — in 2013.

Mr Porter has stood down as chairman to become the branch’s president and has been succeeded by Paul Blair. Mr Porter said: “Being president means I’m still sort of the figurehead for the organisation and I’m still known in the village as ‘Mr RNLI’ but Paul is really getting stuck in and I’m sure he’ll do a great job.”

Branch members Jonathan Paddison, Cameron Floate and Chris Kaye were also honoured for fund-raising over a combined total of 50 years.

The branch raised more than £11,000 during 2017, a 17 per cent increase on the previous year. This year’s events include water safety awareness presentations at the village’s rag regatta in June.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33