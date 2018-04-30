Estate agent is tops for graduates (again)

ESTATE agent Savills has won a national employers award for the 12th year in a row.

The company, which has a branch in Bell Street, Henley, held on to number one spot in The Times’ Graduate Employer of Choice for Property list, which it has topped since the category was introduced in 2007.

The awards are decided on feedback from more than 19,000 university students.

The company received the award from Martin Birchall, of High Fliers market research company, at a ceremony in London.

Ema Saunders, director of people development at Savills, said: “We have worked hard to ensure the business offers a diverse and varied graduate recruitment programme... and this recognition is testament to this dedication.”

Pictured are: Carla Smith, events director at High Fliers, Abby King, Naomi Wilson, both graduate recruitment managers at Savills, and Tim Wise, research director at High Fliers