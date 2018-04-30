Monday, 30 April 2018

Care home stages garden party for Queen’s birthday

A GARDEN party was held at a Shiplake care home to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday.

Residents at Lashbrook House in Mill Road  dressed up for the day and some wore colourful fascinators, which had been rented from the Cancer Research UK store in Henley.

Volunteers Pearl Parker and Roger Cole wore masks of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh as they spoke to residents and there were balloons in the shape of the Queen’s favourite Corgi dogs.

Tim Valentine played the piano and there was also a performance by the Lashbrook choir.

Residents were served a special lunch of coronation chicken and salad by the home’s chefs as well as a trifle, chocolate and cakes.

Residents and visitors toasted the Queen with pink gin before singing the National Anthem and Happy Birthday.

Louise Light, the home’s leisure and lifestyle
co-ordinator,said: “We are keen for Lashbrook to have an event each month as it provides something not only for the residents to look forward to, but also that they can get involved with the planning and help to decorate the home.

“This encourages wellbeing and creativity, which a lot of the residents really enjoy. Others like to watch and comment on what is happening.

“One of the residents was laughing so much she was in tears.”

