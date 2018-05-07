Cake and savouries sale raises £578 for day centre

A CAKE sale raised more than £550 for the Millstream Day Centre in Benson.

Volunteers sold a range of sweet and savoury treats from a stall at Bob’s Corner in High Street on Saturday.

Trustee and vice-chairman Rob Wadley said: “It was a resounding success. We raised £578, which is wonderful. We’re delighted with the support from local people, particularly in light of the fact that it was quite a miserable day.

“We receive no local authority grants and it costs in excess of £35,000 a year to run the centre so effective fund-raising is vital for us.”

The volunteers sold almost all the food, which included quiches, sausage rolls, meringues and sponges made by villagers. The proceeds will go towards the centre’s running costs.

Mr Wadley added: “At the moment we are running a project called The Way Forward where we’re looking to increase the profile of the centre and hopefully utilise the building more effectively.

“Currently, we only run the centre three mornings a week and another group uses it one morning a week. We have been talking to all of the interested parties — staff, members, volunteers and local groups — with the aim of understanding how we can improve the profile of the centre and increase its membership.”

The centre currently has about 50 members who can have a hot two-course lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.