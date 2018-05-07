Monday, 07 May 2018

Quiz for cubs

A QUIZ night in aid of Charvil’s cub and beaver troops will be held at the village hall in The Hawthorns next Friday (May 11) from 7pm.

Tickets cost £15 each or £100 for a team of eight, which includes a barbecue dinner and one drink. To book a place, email
charvilscout@gmail.com

