Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
Monday, 07 May 2018
PLACES are available for the 36th annual Wargrave 10km race to be held on Sunday, June 10.
As well as the main race at 10am, there will be a mile-long children’s fun run around the recreation ground at 9.15am.
The event will raise money for charities and good causes including Camp Mohawk, a day centre for children with special needs near Crazies Hill, and the Robert Piggott Schools in the village.
For more information, visit www.wargraverunners.
org.uk/wargrave-charity-10k-
fun-run
