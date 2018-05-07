PLACES are available for the 36th annual Wargrave 10km race to be held on Sunday, June 10.

As well as the main race at 10am, there will be a mile-long children’s fun run around the recreation ground at 9.15am.

The event will raise money for charities and good causes including Camp Mohawk, a day centre for children with special needs near Crazies Hill, and the Robert Piggott Schools in the village.

For more information, visit www.wargraverunners.

org.uk/wargrave-charity-10k-

fun-run