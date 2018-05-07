Monday, 07 May 2018

10km date

PLACES are available for the 36th annual Wargrave 10km race to be held on Sunday, June 10.

As well as the main race at 10am, there will be a mile-long children’s fun run around the recreation ground at 9.15am.

The event will raise money for charities and good causes including Camp Mohawk, a day centre for children with special needs near Crazies Hill, and the Robert Piggott Schools in the village.

For more information, visit www.wargraverunners.
org.uk/wargrave-charity-10k-
fun-run

