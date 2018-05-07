Lots at stake

Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A MEETING of the Townlands Stakeholder Reference Group will be held at Henley town hall on Tuesday, May 15 from 10am to noon.
Members of the public are invited to the meeting, which will discuss the rapid access care unit, minor injuries unit and outpatient services at Townlands Memorial Hospital.
There will also be an opportunity for the public to ask questions at the start.
