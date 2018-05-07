Monday, 07 May 2018

Pupils treat locals to tea party

PUPILS at Hemdean House School in Caversham held a party for residents to mark National Tea Day.

The children served cakes and sandwiches to guests who included local business owners, vicars, former pupils and Heart FM radio presenters Matt Jarvis and Michelle Jordan. 

One guest arrived in an American-style school bus which was parked in the grounds.

The event was organised by year four teacher Aatka Hussain, while other teachers helped the children plan the party, write invitations and make the sandwiches.

Miss Hussain said: “The pupils were all very excited to be holding their own tea party and they hosted all the guests admirably. The children’s personalities shone through and they were a credit to themselves, their families and the school.”

