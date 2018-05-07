Monday, 07 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

No boating, but still fun

No boating, but still fun

ABOUT 200 people attended an open day at Wargrave Boating Club.

The condition of the river meant there was no sailing but visitors were given information and served barbecue food by members as well as taking part in games.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution had a stall.

Secretary Tim Hodges said: “It was one of the best open days we’ve had and there was a lot of enthusiasm.

“It was for people to come and see what the club has to offer and also to sign on for courses in rowing, skiffing, punting, kayaking and dinghies, both adults and children.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33