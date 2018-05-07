No boating, but still fun

ABOUT 200 people attended an open day at Wargrave Boating Club.

The condition of the river meant there was no sailing but visitors were given information and served barbecue food by members as well as taking part in games.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution had a stall.

Secretary Tim Hodges said: “It was one of the best open days we’ve had and there was a lot of enthusiasm.

“It was for people to come and see what the club has to offer and also to sign on for courses in rowing, skiffing, punting, kayaking and dinghies, both adults and children.”