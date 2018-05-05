Sunday, 06 May 2018

Pupils help parents clean up their outdoor classroom

PUPILS at Nettlebed Community School cleaned their playground with the help of their parents.

Members of the school’s Friends group spent Sunday morning trimming trees and bushes, picking up rubbish and moving a wooden shed. They also cleared the school’s walled garden, which had become overgrown, with the help of other volunteers.

Headteacher Bethany Greenwood said: “We had about 20 people. We were moving the shed to maintain our outdoor learning environment and make sure the area stays beautiful for the children to get the best out of the school. We are looking to redesign parts of the school and continue to build on our outdoor provision.”

The Friends like to help with maintenance as it cuts down on the amount the school spends on repairs and upkeep. They also hold fund-raising events at the school, which opened 12 years ago.

Mrs Greenwood added: “We have an amazing parent body which regularly invites members of the community to help keep the school tip-top.”

