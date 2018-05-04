Conservative wins at borough council elections

GRAHAM Howe will replace the outgoing Bob Pitts as a Wokingham borough councillor after victory in last night’s (Thursday) elections.

Councillor Howe (Conservative) received 1,150 votes for the Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe ward, almost 800 more than closest challenger Yonni Wilson (Lib Dem).

Stuart Crainer (Labour) came third with 175 votes.

More than 1,700 people in the ward voted, a turnout of 40 per cent.

Cllr Howe is a commercial manager who has lived in Wargrave since 1993, serving as chairman of governors at the Robert Piggott junior and infant schools and chairman of the last two Wargrave Village Festivals.

The Conservatives retained overall control of the council with 42 seats. The Liberal Democrats and Labour have eight and three seats respectively, while there is one independent councillor.

In the Reading Borough Council elections, the Caversham ward was won by Labour’s Adele Barnett-Ward with 1,531 votes.

James Partington (Conservative) came second with 824 votes, ahead of Jo Ramsay (Lib Dem) with 294 votes and David Foster (Green) with 219 votes.

More than 2,800 people voted, a turnout of 38 per cent.

Councillor Barnett-Ward has lived in Caversham for 15 years and works for family support charity Home-Start Reading. She and her husband also co-own a small design business.

She previously lobbied the council to ringfence the developer’s contributions from St Martin’s Precinct to be used on road safety in Caversham.

In the Peppard ward, Conservative Simon Robinson retained his seat after winning with 1,461 votes.

Benjamin Perry (Labour) came second with 744 votes, with Peter Boardley (Lib Dem) third with 401 votes.

Doug Cresswell (Green) and Wendy Thomson (Women's Equality Party) got 188 and 94 votes respectively.

Councillor Robinson has lived in the ward for 13 years and is lead spokesman on education for the council, as well as sitting on the planning applications committee.

He has also campaigned on issues such as the proposed development by Gladman Homes of new homes on the South Oxfordshire border.

Almost 2,900 people voted, a turnout of 38 per cent.

In the Thames ward, David Stevens (Conservative) retained his seat with 1,527 votes, just 352 ahead of Brian Murphy (Labour).

Guy Penman (Lib Dem) came third with 420 votes and Sarah Mcnamara (Green) got 301 votes.

Councillor Stevens, who was first elected in 2004, served in the Royal Navy for nearly 10 years as a navigator before retraining as a company secretary.

He has lived in Reading since 1988 and has served on various council committees, including chairman of the audit and governance committee since 2012.

Cllr Stevens is chairman of the Reading East Conservative Association and a keen rower on the Thames at Caversham.

More than 3,400 people votes, a turnout of 46 per cent.

Labour retains overall control of the council with 30 seats. The Conservatives have 12 councllors, with three for the Green Party and one Liberal Democrat councillor.

For the full story see next week’s Henley Standard.