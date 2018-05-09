Dog walkers find missing pensioner

A PENSIONER with dementia has been found safe and well in Henley this morning (Wednesday).

Beryl Flynn, 81, was reportedly found by dog walkers near woods above Swiss Farm, off Marlow Road.

She was last seen at 10am on Sunday during a service at Holy Trinity Church in Church Street, Henley.

Officers mounted a large-scale search for Mrs Flynn. Helicopters were used to check the area from above while officers also carried out searches on the ground with help from members of the public.

Henley resident Michaela Clarke organised a search around the town yesterday (Tuesday) evening, while householders were urged to check their sheds and outbuildings.

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said: "Thames Valley Police would like to thank the public, the media and volunteer search teams for their assistance in locating her."

