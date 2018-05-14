Monday, 14 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Preparing for pitches

WORK is to be carried out in Kings Field in Wargrave in preparation for new sports pitches.

The parish council is working with the village football and cricket clubs to create seven pitches.

The field off East View Road and the neighbouring recreation ground already have pitches that are used by Wargrave Cricket Club, Wargrave Football Club, Wargrave Girls’ FC and Wargrave Wolves.

The clubs have suggested having several football pitches for teams ranging from five-a-side to 11-a-side and a second cricket square in Kings Field.

The clubs will pay for fraise mowing, which removes the top layer of shrubs and levels the surface, to determine whether the area needs destoning before it is sown with grass seed.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33