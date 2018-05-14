Preparing for pitches

WORK is to be carried out in Kings Field in Wargrave in preparation for new sports pitches.

The parish council is working with the village football and cricket clubs to create seven pitches.

The field off East View Road and the neighbouring recreation ground already have pitches that are used by Wargrave Cricket Club, Wargrave Football Club, Wargrave Girls’ FC and Wargrave Wolves.

The clubs have suggested having several football pitches for teams ranging from five-a-side to 11-a-side and a second cricket square in Kings Field.

The clubs will pay for fraise mowing, which removes the top layer of shrubs and levels the surface, to determine whether the area needs destoning before it is sown with grass seed.