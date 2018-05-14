Call box to noticeboard

A DISUSED phone box in Wargrave could be turned into a noticeboard.

The parish council, which has owned the former BT kiosk in Blakes Lane since 2013, is to consider replacing the noticeboard in the same street.

Councillor Terry Cattermole said a kiosk in Crazies Hill was refurbished by the village residents’ association in 2014 but nothing had happened to the Wargrave one.

“It’s in a filthy state,” he said. “Grass is growing inside and it’s being used for all sorts of purposes.

“We need to do something positive — we were thinking about it being an alternative to the noticeboard. Very few people look at that noticeboard but there is a variety of notices that appear on it.”

The council has budgeted up to £750 for work on the kiosk.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “We do need to replace the noticeboard, so it would make sense to go down this route.

“At the very least we want to do the cleaning, de-weeding and paintwork.”

But Councillor Philip Davies said: “Unless someone takes it on as a project, it’s very difficult to keep it going.

“I don’t think the one in Crazies Hill is used for any purposes.”