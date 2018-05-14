Call box to noticeboard

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 14 May 2018
A DISUSED phone box in Wargrave could be turned into a noticeboard.
The parish council, which has owned the former BT kiosk in Blakes Lane since 2013, is to consider replacing the noticeboard in the same street.
Councillor Terry Cattermole said a kiosk in Crazies Hill was refurbished by the village residents’ association in 2014 but nothing had happened to the Wargrave one.
“It’s in a filthy state,” he said. “Grass is growing inside and it’s being used for all sorts of purposes.
“We need to do something positive — we were thinking about it being an alternative to the noticeboard. Very few people look at that noticeboard but there is a variety of notices that appear on it.”
The council has budgeted up to £750 for work on the kiosk.
Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “We do need to replace the noticeboard, so it would make sense to go down this route.
“At the very least we want to do the cleaning, de-weeding and paintwork.”
But Councillor Philip Davies said: “Unless someone takes it on as a project, it’s very difficult to keep it going.
“I don’t think the one in Crazies Hill is used for any purposes.”
14 May 2018
More News:
Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Garage eyes new premises to make way for housing
A GARAGE in Sonning Common which is being forced ... [more]
School staff join charity walk for sick colleague
SIX members of staff at Robert Piggott Infant ... [more]
POLL: Have your say