Repairs to BMX track

Monday, 14 May 2018
THE BMX track in Wargrave needs repairs — less than two years after it was resurfaced.
The tarmac track in Kings Field, off East View Road, was found to be wearing during an inspection by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents earlier this year.
The track was resurfaced in 2016 after a previous inspection deemed it “high risk”.
Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “It has small holes and dips in it. We need to do repairs to the tarmac surface but that’s one reason we had tarmac on there, so we could patch it up.
“It’s the crests that are wearing faster than anything else but nowhere near as badly as before.
“I’ve spoken to colleagues across the country and this is happening elsewhere too.”
