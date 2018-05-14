Monday, 14 May 2018

Last cricket club ball

THIS year’s Henley Cricket Club ball could be the final time the event is held.

The annual ball began in 2005 as a fund-raiser to help pay back a £200,000 loan from Henley Town Council to fund the purchase of the Brakspear Ground.

The club says that it is now close to repaying the loan, so it is unlikely to hold the ball next year.

This year’s ball will be held on July 21 from 7.30pm and includes a champagne

reception with canapés, a two-course dinner and music from The Bottle Kids. Tickets cost £65.

The club is also looking for sponsors and donations for raffle and auction prizes. For more information, email organiser Sue Laing at sue@isobel.com

