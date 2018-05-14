Rock goes up Everest

A ROCK painted by Caitlin Donaldson has made it half way up Mount Everest.

TV adventurer Ben Fogle, who is attempting to climb the 29,029ft mountain for the British Red Cross, made a video showing the rock at the south base camp and wished Caitlin good luck. The video was then played to Caitlin at a school assembly.

The rock was given to Fogle by Caitlin’s friend Rose Perisce-Burrell, whose neighbour Jonathan Hunt is his father-in-law.

He took it with him to see Fogle off at the camp and then brought it back to return to Caitlin.