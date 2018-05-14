Meeting is postponed

A MEETING of the Townlands Stakeholder Reference Group due to take place on Tuesday has been postponed as several members were unable to attend.

The meeting was to discuss issues at Townlands Memorial Hospital, including car parking and a proposal to name a room after the later Terry Buckett.

Town councillor Ken Arlett wants to pay tribute to the former Mayor who led a campaign to save the old hospital in 2005 but others say it is unfair to single out individuals.

An alternative suggestion is to keep a book of remembrance in the foyer at the hospital.

The public meeting will now take place at Henley town hall on June 26 at 10am.