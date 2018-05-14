Monday, 14 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Meeting is postponed

A MEETING of the Townlands Stakeholder Reference Group due to take place on Tuesday has been postponed as several members were unable to attend.

The meeting was to discuss issues at Townlands Memorial Hospital, including car parking and a proposal to name a room after the later Terry Buckett.

Town councillor Ken Arlett wants to pay tribute to the former Mayor who led a campaign to save the old hospital in 2005 but others say it is unfair to single out individuals.

An alternative suggestion is to keep a book of remembrance in the foyer at the hospital.

The public meeting will now take place at Henley town hall on June 26 at 10am.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33