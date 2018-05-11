Man jailed for 12 years for four hour attack

A MAN has been jailed for 12 years after he carried out a prolonged and violent attack in Caversham.

Augustus Struckatis, 26, of Amersham Road, Caversham was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on May 2 after being being convicted of grievous bodily harm.

Between 4am and 8am on October 31 last year, the victim, a 26-year-old man who had been introduced to Struckatis the day before by a friend, was attacked with a knife at a property in Amersham Road.

During the assault he sustained cut, stab and prick marks to his arms and hands as well as a laceration to his ear. He was also severely beaten by being kicked and suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken vertebrae and a fractured shoulder blade.

His injuries were assessed as life-threatening and he was transported to hospital where he remained for two weeks.

Struckatis was charged with the offences on November 1 last year.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hannah Bee, of Force CID based at Reading police station, said: “The victim suffered severe injuries following this violent and sustained attack by Struckatis.

“It took less than four hours for the Jury to convict him for this offence for which he has now received a significant prison sentence. I would like to thank the victim for the great courage shown throughout the investigation.”