Steak restaurant could close

A STEAK restaurant in Henley in under threat of closure.

Cau, which is part of the Gaucho restaurant group, has 22 restaurants, including one in Hart Street, but has been underperforming.

It means hundreds of jobs across the UK are potentially at risk as the company considers financial restructuring options.

Gaucho is owned by private equity firm Equistone. Its 16 Gaucho restaurants are not affected by the closure threat.

A spokesman said: "As part of a comprehensive strategic review, the group's new management team, with the support of its shareholders, is at the early stages of exploring a number of financial restructuring options. No decisions have yet been made."

Cau opened in January 2015 at the former La Bodega premises, a Spanish tapas restaurant, following a £1 million refurbishment.

It was closed for several days in 2016 following a fire which is believed to have started in some bins and spread to a timber storeroom.