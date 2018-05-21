Cinema songs

A SINGING afternoon for women based around the cinema will be held in Charvil.

Songs from films including Shrek, Enchanted, Twilight and Sister Act will be arranged for a two-part choir, directed by local singing teacher Suzanne Newman.

The event at Charvil village hall in The Hawthorns runs from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, June 30, and costs £10, which includes copies of the music and refreshments.

To book a place, call Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynew

man@btinternet.com