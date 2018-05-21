Baking at village fete

A BAKING competition, reptile exhibition and a dancing princess will be among the attractions at this year’s Charvil village fete.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the annual event, which will be held at East Park Farm playing fields in Park Lane on Sunday, July 8.

The “Great Charvil Cake Off” contest will be held at the pavilion, with categories for cakes including Victoria sponge and cupcakes.

There will be a “kids’ corner” with arts and crafts, face painting and a bouncy castle, while Berkshire Reptile Encounters will bring along some of their animals.

Land’s End Equestrian Centre will offer pony rides, while a princess entertainer will sing, dance and tell stories.

There will be stalls offering food and drink and activities, while Reading Football Club and Redingensians Rugby Club will also attend and music will be provided by The Scoundrels band.

Last year’s fete was part of the Great Get Together, a series of events across the country in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

For more information visit www.charvilfete.co.uk or email info@charvil-fete.co.uk