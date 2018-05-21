Monday, 21 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dog waste

DOG walkers in Remenham have been urged to clean up after their pets after enough mess to fill up eight bin bags was found on a footpath.

The waste was found on a path near Remenham Woods earlier this month.

Walkers who fail to clean up after their dogs can be punished with an on-the-spot fine. Anyone who refuses to pay it could end up in court and be fined up to £1,000.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33