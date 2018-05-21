Monday, 21 May 2018

Driver banned

A HENLEY man has been banned from driving for a year after crashing his car into a house.

Samuel Boulter was charged with drink-driving after the crash in Noble Road shortly after 5pm on Friday, May 4.

The vehicle ploughed through iron railings at the front of the property and cracked a section of brickwork beside the front door.

Boulter, 26, of Henley Gate, off Reading Road, appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was also given a fine of £307 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

