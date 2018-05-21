Driver banned

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
A HENLEY man has been banned from driving for a year after crashing his car into a house.
Samuel Boulter was charged with drink-driving after the crash in Noble Road shortly after 5pm on Friday, May 4.
The vehicle ploughed through iron railings at the front of the property and cracked a section of brickwork beside the front door.
Boulter, 26, of Henley Gate, off Reading Road, appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
He was also given a fine of £307 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
21 May 2018
More News:
Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
No victory as tables are turned in annual schools quiz
TEAMS of parents and school staff went ... [more]
Guitar concert with tapas and wine raises £1,800 for hospice charity
A CONCERT in Sonning Common raised £1,800 for Sue ... [more]
POLL: Have your say