Wrestlemania

A FORMER WWE star will be among the performers at a charity wrestling show tonight (Friday).

“Superstars of Wrestling” will be held in Henley Town Hall from 7.30pm in a special arena erected in the hall and includes former WWE NXT star Oliver Grey.

The event is raising money for children’s charity Kidscape. Tickets cost £9 from 01214 726688.

