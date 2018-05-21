Wrestlemania

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
Monday, 21 May 2018
A FORMER WWE star will be among the performers at a charity wrestling show tonight (Friday).
“Superstars of Wrestling” will be held in Henley Town Hall from 7.30pm in a special arena erected in the hall and includes former WWE NXT star Oliver Grey.
The event is raising money for children’s charity Kidscape. Tickets cost £9 from 01214 726688.
21 May 2018
