Floating tea party raises £1,100

MORE than 50 people attended a floating vintage tea party in aid of charity.

The event was held on the Hobbs of Henley boat The New Orleans, which was decorated with balloons and banners and spent about three hours on the River Thames.

Guests were served tea and cakes and took part in a tea-themed quiz and there was also a raffle and auction with prizes including restaurant vouchers and beauty hampers.

The event was supported by Time for Tea, which is run by Charlotte Cavanagh.

More than £1,100 was raised for Berkshire Breast Cancer Now.

Organiser Sharon Jhheent said: “Everybody was really delighted. They said it was very authentic in terms of the vintage tea and Charlotte and her team looked after us really well. There were lots of happy faces.”

Pictured are Suki, Sharon and Avneet Jhheent