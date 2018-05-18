Chiropractor to stand in by-election

A CHIROPRACTOR is to stand for the Henley Conservatives in the next town council by-election.

Laurence Plant, of Ancastle Green, is the clinic director at Henley Practice which is based at the Oast House in the Greys Road car park.

It is upstairs from its sister company Athlete Service, where he also works.

Mr Plant partnered with Athlete Service co-founder Rob Griffiths and the pair moved the business from Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road, to its current home in October 2014.

Voters will head to the polls on June 14 to fill the seat in Henley South ward vacated by Helen Chandler-Wilde, a Conservative who resigned last month.

Miss Chandler-Wilde, a Telegraph journalist, resigned saying she was struggling to fulfil her council duties because of growing work commitments. She had been a councillor since 2015.

Her departure followed that of fellow Conservative Simon Smith, who stepped down in November saying he no longer enjoyed the job.

A by-election to fill Mr Smith’s seat in the Henley North ward took place in January and was won by Conservative candidate Donna Crook.

The political make-up of the council is currently eight Henley Residents Group members, six Conservatives and one Independent Conservative.

