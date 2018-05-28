Threatened fire station taster day

FIVE people attended a taster day at Wargrave fire station.

The “have-a-go” event was aimed at people interested in becoming a retained firefighter.

The candidates were set challenges similar to those required to pass the national firefighter selection test, including assembling pieces of equipment, working in a confined space and lifting and lowering a ladder correctly.

Retained support officer Jon Murby said: “These events are a great opportunity for potential new recruits to identify any areas they might need to concentrate on before undergoing the application process and a chance to ask our current on-call firefighters any questions.”

The retained station is at risk of closure unless it can increase the availability of its crew. This follows a public consultation on plans by the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority to cut costs.

Residents across the county were asked to state their preference from seven possible measures to save £1.4 million. The most popular proposal was to close Wargrave and Pangbourne fire stations.

However, following a campaign by residents and councillors, the authority agreed to allow the Wargrave station to stay open for another 12 months during which it must increase the availability of its crew to 60 per cent.

Anyone who wants to join Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service as an on-call firefighter should email recruitment@rbfrs.co.uk