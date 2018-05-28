Open gardens

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
EIGHT gardens in Hambleden will be open to the public on Saturday, June 9 from 1pm to 5pm.
At the same time, an artisan market will be held in the village hall, where refreshments will be served.
Entry to all the gardens costs £10 or £3 per garden. Children under 16 go free. The proceeds will go towards maintenance of the hall.
There will also be a raffle at the hall with prizes donated by local businesses, including a stay at the Stag and Huntsman pub, a car service at the Stag Garage and a round of golf for four at Harleyford Golf Club.
Tickets cost £1 and the draw will take place at 4.30pm.
Women walk through the night for cancer charity
A TEAM of staff from a Wargrave school raised ... [more]
Police under fire again for lack of presence in village
POLICING in Sonning Common has been criticised by ... [more]
