Wednesday, 30 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Plaque marks YMCA purchase

Plaque marks YMCA purchase

A PLAQUE has been unveiled at Henley YMCA to mark its purchase.

The charity bought the lease on its Lawson Road site in March after raising £570,000.

The money included a £100,000 grant from Henley Town Council and a £170,000 loan from South Oxfordshire District Council.

The other £300,000 was donated by individuals and organisations, some of whom have been recognised on the plaque, which is in the main office.

The official unveiling was performed by Rosemary Duckett, chairwoman of trustees, and Krish Kandiah, from Thame, who is the founding director of fostering and adoption charity Home For Good.

Mrs Duckett said: “The people of Henley have been extremely generous. We can’t thank everybody enough.

“We are now able to provide supported housing for 31 people aged 17 to 25.”

Mr Kandiah said: “You are providing a safe place for people whatever their background, creed or race. What you have done is fantastic.”

About 50 people attended the ceremony, including donors, trustees and current and former residents.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33