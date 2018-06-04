Councillors object to ‘ugly’ fence

COUNCILLORS have objected to plans for an “ugly and overbearing” garden fence.

Olivia Kessel has applied for retrospective permission for the 2.5m high fence at her home in Western Avenue, Henley.

She says that she raised the height two years ago when she bought the house but wasn’t aware she needed planning permission.

In a letter to South Oxfordshire District Council, Ms Kessel said: “I am a single parent with a young daughter. The fence has provided me with security and peace of mind. It has no impact upon other residents’ properties.”

Henley Town Council’s planning committee recommended that the application was refused on the grounds the fence is too big.

Councillor Jane Smewing said: “It’s ugly and overbearing. I’ve got sympathy with the need for privacy but greenery would be better.”

The committee supported an application by Colin and Emma Good to replace a brick boundary wall at their home in St Andrew’s Road with a fence.