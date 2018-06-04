Boys can wear skirts to school... but not shorts
TEENAGE boys have been told they can’t wear ... [more]
Monday, 04 June 2018
THE next Apples for Eggs food swap event will take place at T S Guardian, off Wargrave Road, Henley, on June 16 from 11am to noon.
Participants should bring along goods, including food, drink and crafts, which they will agree to swap without any money changing hands. Everything has to be worth the same as a box of six eggs.
04 June 2018
More News:
Boys can wear skirts to school... but not shorts
TEENAGE boys have been told they can’t wear ... [more]
POLL: Have your say