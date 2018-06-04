Boys can wear skirts to school... but not shorts
TEENAGE boys have been told they can’t wear ... [more]
Monday, 04 June 2018
AN outdoor “hippie” music festival will be held at the Flowing Spring pub in Playhatch tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm.
Seven bands will perform — King Size Slim, Steve Morano, 3 Buck Shirt, Dr Bluegrass and the Illbilly 8, Northsyde, Corduroy and Coda. There will also be real ale and food on sale. Tickets cost £25.
04 June 2018
More News:
Boys can wear skirts to school... but not shorts
TEENAGE boys have been told they can’t wear ... [more]
POLL: Have your say