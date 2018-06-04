Monday, 04 June 2018

Conversion concerns

A COUPLE’S plans to convert their garage into accommodation has sparked fears among councillors that it could be used as an Airbnb.

The garage in Pearce’s Orchard would become a gym, office, kitchen and bathroom under plans submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.

Members of Henley Town Council planning committee said they didn’t want it to be used as an independent dwelling such as an Airbnb, where rooms are rented out to holiday-makers.

Councillor Jane Smewing added: “The problem with an Airbnb is it’s habitually let to party-goers.”

