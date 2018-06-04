Closure off

MAINTENANCE work on the main road through Nettlebed has been postponed.

High Street was due to be closed between its junctions with Old School Green and Watlington Street on Sunday but Oxfordshire County Council says this had to be delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

• Last week the Henley Standard incorrectly said the road would be closed until June 26 whereas in fact the closure would only have been in place for one day during a three-week period.