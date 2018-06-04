Care home improves

A CARE home in Nuffield has been rated “good”after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission, less than a year after being told it needed to improve.

Inspectors who visited Huntercombe Hall in March spoke to residents, relatives and staff and looked at the records.

The home was rated good in four of the five categories: safety, effectiveness, care and responsiveness. It still required improvement in leadership.

The inspectors’ report said: “People, relatives and staff were positive about the significant improvements made in the service. The registered manager promoted a culture that recognised the uniqueness of people and showed her commitment to continuous improvement of the service.

“People were supported by caring staff who treated them with kindness and compassion. There was a relaxed, cheerful atmosphere where people enjoyed the company of each other and staff. Staff understood their responsibilities to protect people from harm and abuse.”

The home is part of the Caring Homes group.