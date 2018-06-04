Monday, 04 June 2018

Advice on dementia

Advice on dementia

VISITORS were given advice and support for dealing with dementia at a support group in Henley.

The event at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road on Wednesday last week was attended by representatives of Dementia Oxfordshire and the Alzheimer’s Society as part of Dementia Awareness Week.

The centre recently launched a memory café which meets every Wednesday from 10.30am to noon to provide a friendly place for dementia sufferers and their carers to meet and socialise.

Leaflets and information were available for those who wanted to know more.

Kate Hampton, of Dementia Oxfordshire, said: “It might be good to come back each month for a surgery. It’s bringing people together, which can be difficult because dementia is something you tend to approach only when it accosts you.”

She is pictured, left, with her colleague Gaynor Langton.

