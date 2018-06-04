Children’s nursery rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted

A CHILDREN’S nursery has been rated outstanding by Ofsted.

Cygnets of Henley, which is based in the grounds of Valley Road Primary School, was inspected by the education watchdog in March.

Inspector Tiffany Morris rated the nursery as outstanding in all four categories: effectiveness of the leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; and outcomes for children.

She inspected teaching activities, met the manager and spoke to staff, children and parents during the visit.

Ms Morris said: “Staff plan meticulously and skilfully adapt the learning environment to meet children’s needs successfully. Teaching is outstanding and inspirational. All staff are exceptional role models. They listen carefully to the children and respect their views and value their opinions.

“Staff skilfully incorporate communication and language skills as they hold discussions with children who are engaged in their pretend play.”

Ms Morris said children at the nursery were good learners and their behaviour was exemplary.

“Staff skilfully use positive strategies to help all children manage their own behaviour and keep themselves safe,” she said. All children listen attentively. Older children talk with extreme confidence about their friends and how they are feeling.

“They show a very positive attitude towards learning. Younger children show a love for books and enjoy singing.

“They show confidence as they use their feet and hands in paint to make marks.

“Children are encouraged to make independent choices and thrive as they grow in confidence.”

Ms Morris recommended that the nursery should continue to focus on enhancing its outside space.

Manager Tania Skidmore said: “We are really happy as we’ve done really well.

“It was a wonderful report and it was nice that the inspector got to see what we do on a daily basis. I took over Cygnets four years ago and it’s all about family.

“We have a good, strong team here — everyone supports each other and we are also close with the parents.

“We have brought a lot in for the children so they can have some new experiences.

“We are going to do some more to the outdoor space. We are trying to be the best we can and are looking for ideas and other things we may be able to put in.”

Cygnets, which opened in 1997, has more than 30 children on its roll, aged between one and four, and 11 members of staff.

The nursery was rated good at its last inspection in 2015.